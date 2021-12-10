National Geographic to Launch 'The 80's: Top Ten' Countdown Series

National Geographic will bring back the images and sounds of the 1980s with a new countdown series, The 80s: Top Ten, which will stream first on Disney Plus New Year's Eve.

Rob Lowe will host the six-part series, which will feature countdowns of the memorable moments, gadgets, toys, fast foods, commercials and streetwear made famous during the decade, said the network.

Disney Plus will stream all six episodes on Dec. 31, with National Geographic launching the series in primetime on New Year's Day, according to the network.

The 80's: Top Ten will feature interviews with iconic stars and industry mavens including Ridley Scott, Tony Hawk, Amber Riley, Kevin Smith, Joan Collins, Tiffani Thiessen and Meat Loaf, according to the network. ■