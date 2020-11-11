National Geographic Greenlights Second Season of 'The Hot Zone'

National Geographic will bring back its drama series The Hot Zone for a sophomore campaign, the network said Wednesday.

The six-hour series, from Touchstone Television and Scott Free Productions, will focus on the anthrax attacks of 2001, according to network officials. The first season of The Hot Zone, which debut in May 2019 and starred Julianna Margulies, finished as the most-watched scripted series in network history.

“The gripping, propulsive story of the hunt for the anthrax killer who terrorized the country in the dark days that followed the Sept. 11 attack couldn’t be more timely,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films in a statement. “As the world battles COVID-19, another deadly and mysterious virus, The Hot Zone: Anthrax is a scientific thriller for our time.”