National Geographic Gives ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Gordon Ramsay and Chef Shri Bala enjoy fresh coconut juice during an episode of National Geographic's "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted".

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 7).

On the strength of just under 354 million TV ad impressions, a promo for National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is No. 1.

Once again, traditional broadcasters are entirely absent from our top five. Cable news rivals CNN and Fox News promote themselves in, respectively, second and fourth place, while USA Network hypes Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story in third place and HGTV gives Good Bones some love in fifth.

Notably, the CNN promo has the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, National Geographic

Impressions: 353,959,168

Attention Score: 92.90

Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,203,356

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,084,764

2) Facts First, CNN

Impressions: 304,208,645

Attention Score: 96.43

Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $569,460

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, USA Network

Impressions: 278,228,391

Attention Score: 92.88

Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,415,127

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,138,149

4) Fox News Audio On SiriusXM, Fox News Channel

Impressions: 244,338,947

Attention Score: 95.15

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $451,876

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 208,352,725

Attention Score: 91.66

Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $873,361

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $275,244

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).