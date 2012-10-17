Nat Geo Mounts PSAs With 'Drugs Inc.' Series
As it launches the third season of its series Drugs Inc., National Geographic Channel
is joining forces with The Partnership at Drugfree.org on a campaign of Public
Service Announcements designed to raise awareness of the drug epidemic in the
U.S.
In addition to PSAs, the campaign includes billboards, lower
thirds, online banner ads, blog posts and social media all aimed to drive viewers
to Drugfree.org and call attention to the organization's Medicine Abuse
Project.
"The Partnership at Drugfree.org is the perfect
organization to partner with NGC's Drugs
Inc.," Courteney Monroe, chief marketing officer of National Geographic
Channel, said in a statement. "We take viewers into the drug world through
intimate, firsthand, street-level testimonies of today's drug players to shed
light and hopefully help people with drug addiction problems, a widespread
issue in our society."
The Medicine Abuse Project is a unifying campaign that
brings together families, communities, industry, health care professionals,
educators, law enforcement and government officials to curb teen medicine abuse
and save lives.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.