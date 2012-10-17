Nat Geo Mounts PSAs With 'Drugs Inc.' Series

As it launches the third season of its series Drugs Inc., National Geographic Channel

is joining forces with The Partnership at Drugfree.org on a campaign of Public

Service Announcements designed to raise awareness of the drug epidemic in the

U.S.

In addition to PSAs, the campaign includes billboards, lower

thirds, online banner ads, blog posts and social media all aimed to drive viewers

to Drugfree.org and call attention to the organization's Medicine Abuse

Project.

"The Partnership at Drugfree.org is the perfect

organization to partner with NGC's Drugs

Inc.," Courteney Monroe, chief marketing officer of National Geographic

Channel, said in a statement. "We take viewers into the drug world through

intimate, firsthand, street-level testimonies of today's drug players to shed

light and hopefully help people with drug addiction problems, a widespread

issue in our society."

The Medicine Abuse Project is a unifying campaign that

brings together families, communities, industry, health care professionals,

educators, law enforcement and government officials to curb teen medicine abuse

and save lives.