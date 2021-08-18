Nat Geo Inks First-Look Deal with Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios

National Geographic has signed actor Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios to a five-year, first-look deal to produce unscripted programming.

The deal, announced during National Geographic’s virtual TCA Summer session Wednesday, comes on the heels of Smith’s adventure series, Welcome to Earth, which will debut on Disney Plus next year. The series follows Smith as he embarks on an global journey to unlock the secrets of the most extraordinary and unexplained phenomena of nature, according to the network.

“Having spent the past two years working with Will and the team at Westbrook Studios (along with Darren Aronofsky and Nutopia) on Welcome to Earth, we are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with them and entering into a long-term partnership to produce blockbuster nonfiction content,” said National Geographic president Courteney Monroe in a statement. “Will and Westbrook share our passion for telling bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world, and we can’t wait to see where our next adventures together take us.”