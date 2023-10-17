Nat Geo, Idris Elba to Develop ‘The Color of Victory: Heroes of WW2’ Docuseries

National Geographic will team with actor Idris Elba on a new documentary series profiling World War II heroes of color.

The series, The Color of Victory: Heroes of WW2, reveals the untold stories of the people of color who fought in the war and restores their place in the historic narratives of the war, according to the network. Elba will executive produce and narrate the series, which will also showcase how the war experiences of people of color helped shape and inspire post-war movements for freedom around the world, said Nat Geo officials.

Other new Nat Geo series in production include Inside The FBI, which focuses on how an FBI in turmoil fought to solve some of the most notorious crimes of the 20th Century; and Waking the Dead, in which genetic investigation organization the DNA Doe Project seeks to identify some of the unnamed and unidentified bodies in the US, according to Nat Geo.

The network also announced it will develop a culinary-themed show featuring author Antoni Porowski. The series, No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski, will follow the Queer Eye star as he discovers the rich heritages of global celebrities by way of their ancestors’ food traditions and culinary experiences, said network officials.