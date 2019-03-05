‘Nashville’ to Be Adapted to Broadway Show

Drama Nashville is being adapted as a Broadway musical. The show lasted for six seasons, the first four on ABC and the final two on CMT. Lionsgate is behind the adaptation and Scott Delman is lead producer.

Lionsgate and ABC Studios produced Nashville, about country singers doing their thing in the city in the show’s title.

“Nashville represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman to bring one of our most beloved properties to the stage in our first-ever Broadway production,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate senior VP, Global Live & Location Based Entertainment. “It kicks off an exciting slate of iconic Lionsgate properties that we will be bringing to a variety of platforms, transforming them into events that will expand the viewing experience for their fans and take our already successful live entertainment business to the next level.”

Callie Khouri created the Nashville series, which ended in 2018. She was an executive producer along with Marshall Herskovitz, Ed Zwick and Steve Buchanan.

Delman’s work on Broadway includes American Idiot, Ragtime and Book of Mormon.

“Nashville, with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music, written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters,” said Delman. “We are particularly excited to deliver Broadway’s first score of true contemporary country music – a genre that has exploded with mainstream audiences in recent years. Lionsgate has a treasure-trove of sterling IP, and I’m honored to be a part of this new phase of their live entertainment division.”