NASCAR Cup Series Championship, College Football Action: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 4-5)

The first weekend of November’s list of live TV sports events starts on the race track with the finals of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, featuring drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, John Hunter Nemecheck and Cole Custer, will air live Saturday night on USA Network. On Sunday, NBC gears up for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, pitting Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Bryon, and Kyle Larson in the final race of the season.

On the college football field, the first week of the season’s college football playoff rankings has Ohio State in the top slot going into their Saturday game with Rutgers on CBS. No. 2Georgia faces Missouri on CBS, while third-ranked Michigan battles Purdue on NBC. Fourth-ranked Florida State plays Pittsburgh on ESPN, and No. 5 Washington takes on USC on ABC.

The rest of the top 10-ranked teams in action include No. 6 Oregon-California (Pac-12), No. 7 Texas-Kansas State (Fox), No. 9 Oklahoma-Oklahoma State (ABC), and No 10. Ole Miss-Texas A&M (ESPN).

Weekend nine of the NFL season starts Sunday morning in Germany with the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs game on NFL Network. CBS and Fox will offer Sunday afternoon games, while NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast will feature the Buffalo Bills against the Cincinnati Bengals.