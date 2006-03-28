Narrowstep Taps New CEO, Adds Board Member

Narrowstep Inc., a TV on the Internet Company, appointed Stephen Beaumont as CEO, replacing Iolo Jones, the company’s founder, who will continue as chief strategy officer and member of the Board of Directors. The Company also announced that cable pioneer Roger L. Werner Jr. has joined its Board.

Beaumont took over a division of ESL plc in 2002 as managing director in preparation for its sale in 2005 when he joined Narrowstep. He was recently appointed to its Board. Beaumont previously served as area director, finance and administration, Europe, Africa, and Middle East with Parker Pen; managing director, Eastern Europe, Africa, Middle East and India for Gillette; and senior VP, Europe, for Sanford, the writing-instrument division of Newell Rubbermaid.

Roger L. Werner Jr. founded the Speedvision (now Fox’s Speed Channel) and Outdoor Life networks in 1995 and served as president and CEO from 1995-2001. Werner has served as a special advisor to Narrowstep since December 2005 and will continue to provide advisory services following his appointment to the Board of Directors.

Narrowstep Inc. is a provider of Internet-based video-content delivery (TV on IP).