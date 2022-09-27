NAMIC Set to Honor Next Generation Leaders, Luminaries at Conference
Diversity organization cites diverse executives for their contributions to their companies and the industry
NAMIC (opens in new tab) has named its Next Generation Leaders and Luminaries to be honored at its upcoming national conference in New York City.
The Next Generation Leaders include James Hendricks, Group Vice President, HR and Administration, at Spectrum Reach, who died on September 18 in an accidental drowning in New Jersey. The diversity organization is planning to memorialize Hendricks at the conference (opens in new tab), which takes place October 11-12 at the New York Marriott Marquis.
The other Next Generation Leaders are: Kia Painter, Executive VP, Chief People Officer, Cox Communications; Freddy Rolón, Senior VP, Programming and Scheduling, ESPN; and Monica Williams, Senior VP, Digital Products & Operations, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal.
Also read: NAMIC’s 2021 Award Recipients Shine a Diverse Light on the Industry
The Next Generation Leader Awards receive NAMIC’s top industry honor, recognizing four individuals who have distinguished themselves as thought leaders, trendsetters and change agents, and have actively worked to advance multiethnic diversity in the industry by educating, advocating and empowering people and organizations. Multichannel News partners with NAMIC in annually saluting these individuals who are making a difference in the media industry.
The Luminaries to be honored by NAMIC are: Denise Bennett, VP, Brand Strategy & Idea Lab, iHeartMedia; Denise Bennett, VP, Brand Strategy & Idea Lab, iHeartMedia; Noel Manzano, VP, International Programming and Development, AMC Networks; Grace Moss, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Programs, Warner Bros. Discovery; John Singleton, VP, Operations, Charter Communications; Tonya Walley, VP, Field Operations Strategy, Cox Communications; Chin Wang, VP, Visual Storytelling, Digital Media, ESPN, and Sophia Zeinu, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Workforce, Warner Bros. Discovery.
The organization also will soon announce recipients of its Diversity In Technology Award and its Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award.
NAMIC’s 36th annual conference takes place during the cable industry’s Diversity Week, which will feature in-person events for the first time since before the pandemic. NAMIC and The WICT Network will once again team to deliver the latest AIM/PAR Workplace Survey, focusing on the current state of ethnic and gender diversity within the media and entertainment industry. ■
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.