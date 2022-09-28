Journalist Juju Chang to Be Honored at NAMIC Conference

The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications will honor Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang with its 2022 Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award during its October 12 NAMIC Conference luncheon.

Chang, who also reports regularly for Good Morning America and 20/20 as part of a more than 30-year journalism career, is being recognized for her in-depth personal narratives set against the backdrop of pressing national and international news, according to NAMIC. Among Chang's recent career highlights are two, hour-long specials in 2021 revolving around the rise of hate crimes toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Chang, who began her career in 1987 at ABC News as an entry-level desk assistant, has also profiled newsmakers like Facebook COO Sheryl Sanderg, Joe Biden and Oprah Winfrey, as well as entertainers like Chris Pratt, Tom Hanks and Nicki Minaj.

“Juju Chang’s storytelling, career and philanthropic endeavors represent what NAMIC stands for at its core: empowerment and advancement of diversity, equity, access and inclusion,” NAMIC Inc president and CEO Shuanise Washington in a statement. “Chang has boldly shared the lives and perspectives of people, who are too often underrepresented and marginalized. She’s given them a voice and shined an important light that will illuminate for generations to come.”

The 36th annual NAMIC Conference will take place October 11-12, part of the cable industry's Diversity Week festivities.■