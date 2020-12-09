NABLF Sticks with Awards TV Show for 2021

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation said its Celebration of Service to America Awards presentation will repeat as a professionally produced TV event in summer 2021.

The awards, for community service in TV and radio, had been given out at a gala in Washington every June, but due to the pandemic the date was pushed back to an August-September window and the event transformed, appropriately enough for a broadcast association, into a TV show.

According to NABLF, that pre-recorded hour awards show reached an audience of 7.5 million, according to Nielsen, on the 617 stations over 36 broadcast groups that aired it (in all 210 markets).

“We appreciate the generous support of stations that aired the event and look forward to once again producing and distributing our legacy event next summer," said NABLF president Michelle Duke.