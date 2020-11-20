NABLF Launches First-Time Managers Fellowship

The NAB Leadership Foundation has created the First Time Managers Fellowship and is now accepting applications.



The scholarship is for women, people of color and small market station staffers tackling their first managerial roles. The effort comes as the nation grapples with historic racism and the communications industry takes steps to boost ownership and management diversity. The fellowship is funded through a grant from Nielsen.



Ten fellows will be picked in a competitive application process. The deadline for those applications is Dec. 18.



The first iteration of the fellowship will be a five-part online course.



“We look forward to providing professional development opportunities and engaging the next generation of industry leaders,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Leadership Foundation president. “Thank you to the Nielsen Foundation for its support of this program, which will assist fellows in their first managerial roles and throughout their careers.”