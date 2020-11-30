NAB to Promote COVID-19 Inoculation

The National Association of Broadcasters has teamed with the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism institute on a project to identify effective COVID-19 vaccine education messaging so that local broadcast media can help encourage everyone to get inoculated.

A vaccine is predicted to be ready to roll out in December.

The research project will be employed to develop a toolkit for local TV and radio stations to craft their own locally targeted public health messaging and education. That kit will include suggested coverage approaches, sample messaging.

NAB and Reynolds are targeting early 2021 for the toolkit.

Consulting firm SmithGeiger will conduct a nationwide survey of the challenges local and national media face with in providing vaccine information to a range of cultural and political environments in order to determine how vaccine coverage affects attitudes and actions.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, America’s hometown radio and TV stations have been on the front lines in providing accurate and trusted information to keep communities informed, educated and safe,” said NAB president Gordon Smith in a statement. “Now, with the promise of vaccines on the horizon, broadcasters will once again be a critical partner to government and health communities. We are dedicated to using our platforms to encourage the public to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors by getting inoculated.”