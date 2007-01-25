NAB Names Williams CFO and Executive VP
The National Association of Broadcasters has named Michael Williams CFO and executive VP, finance and operations.
Williams is former executive VP at the Motion Picture Association of America and executive VP, finance, at the Recording Industry Association of America.
He starts January 29.
NAB President David Rehr announced the new hire at a board meeting in Washington.
