NAB Names Chief Diversity Officer

The National Association of Broadcasters has created a new chief diversity officer position and has stayed in-house for the inaugural exec.



Michelle Duke will remain president of the NAB Leadership Foundation while also assuming the CDO role, effective July 1. As CDO, she will work to further inclusion within the organization, and help members do the same.



“NAB is committed to fostering a strong and diverse workforce within our organization and throughout the broadcast industry, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have Michelle lead the charge,” said NAB president Gordon Smith. “We appreciate Michelle taking on this important new role as we focus additional resources on advancing diversity and inclusion.”



That comes as the entire nation is reckoning with how to create a fairer and more inclusive society, particularly for the Black Americans who have suffered through a long history of racial discrimination and exclusion that denied them opportunities afforded others.



Duke's resume includes director of leadership programs for the Newspaper Association of America. She joined NAB as director of diversity and development in 2005.