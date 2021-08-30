NAB Names Anna Chauvet Policy Exec

Anna Chauvet (Image credit: NAB)

Anna Chauvet has joined the National Association of Broadcasters in the newly created post of VP of public policy.

She reports to Shawn Donilon, executive VP of government relations.

Chauvet was most recently association general counsel for the Copyright Office, where among other things she implemented the Music Modernization Act.

She has also represented entertainment and tech companies on copyright issues as an attorney in private practice at WilmerHale.