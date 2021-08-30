NAB Names Anna Chauvet Policy Exec
Comes from Copyright Office
Anna Chauvet has joined the National Association of Broadcasters in the newly created post of VP of public policy.
She reports to Shawn Donilon, executive VP of government relations.
Chauvet was most recently association general counsel for the Copyright Office, where among other things she implemented the Music Modernization Act.
She has also represented entertainment and tech companies on copyright issues as an attorney in private practice at WilmerHale.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.