NAB Issues COVID-19 Vaccine Messaging Toolkit

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI) and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) have teamed up to create an online toolkit to help journalists educate the public about the importance of betting the COVID-19 vaccination.

The kit, which includes access to exclusive research (https://www.nab.org/documents/newsroom/pressRelease.asp?id=5901) on attitudes toward vaccines and what info they are looking for, can be used to help create news stories, PSAs and other messaging on vaccine safety, effectiveness and distribution.

The kit is available here.

Not surprisingly, one of the findings is that Americans are eager for a vaccine if it means a "return to normalcy," the biggest motivator for getting the shots.

The kid also includes info from the Kaiser Family Foundation on reaching some key constituencies including African Americans and rural communities.

Another tool in the toolkit will be webinars, with the first featuring researchers from SmithGeiger, Randy Picht, executive director of the Reynolds Journalism Institute and NAB Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman talking about how to use the research to customize messaging.

There will also be contacts in the healthcare community who can share info, as well as to pharmacists who can provide inside from the boots, or more like booster shots, on the ground.

As our nation turns to vaccines to help our communities recover from the pandemic, radio and TV broadcasters can play an indelible role in educating Americans about the benefits of vaccination, where to get inoculated and how to encourage friends and family to protect themselves and others,” said NAB President Gordon Smith. “With millions of Americans relying on local media every day for valuable information, NAB is proud to offer this toolkit to help journalists provide expert guidance on vaccine deployment and adoption.”

The kits are available in English and Spanish and will be shared with partners serving "culturally diverse communities."