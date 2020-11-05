NAB Leadership Foundation Elects New Board Members

The National Association of Broadcasting's NAB Leadership Foundation has elected new board members: Artie Altman, Katz Media Group; Jan Goldstein, Gray Television; Brian Lawlor, The E.W. Scripps Company; DeDe Lea, Viacom CBS; Wendy McMahon, ABC Television; Ralph Oakley, Quincy Media and Gayle Troberman, iHeartMedia’s.

The foundation, formerly the NAB Education Foundation, is a nonprofit focused on creating "a more diverse, innovative and vibrant" industry through career development and awards programs.

Those include a Technology Apprenticeship Program, Broadcast Leadership Training Program and Media Sales Academy, as well as a five-part online series for first-time managers.