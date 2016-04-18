NAB 2016: DTS, Nowtilus Offer DTS Headphone X for Live Linear OTT

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2016

Las Vegas — Sound technology company DTS and live video and VOD services company Nowtilus have hooked up to deliver a new surround sound offering for pay TV operators, which delivers DTS’s Headphone:X tech to mobile and connected OTT devices via a broadcast signal.

Headphone:X is DTS’s object-based surround sound solution that works with any set of headphones and gives listeners the impression they’re hearing sounds from different directions.

"Our broadcast and content customers are seeking ways to enhance the video and audio experience for the cord-cutting generation,” said Leander Carell, cofounder and managing director of product and marketing for Nowtilus. “Right now, most live streaming services are only offering stereo, and they have an opportunity to not only deliver to additional OTT platforms but also elevate their mobile experience.”

Ronny Katz, VP of streaming solutions and business development at DTS, added: “The content delivery industry is continuously seeking ways to provide unique and differentiating features for end users. In doing so, there are oftentimes challenges with time-to-market, quality, and complexity. Through our partnership with Nowtilus and their Nemo Bridge solution, we are able to address those challenges and provide the end user with an audio experience that makes them feel as if they are sitting courtside at a basketball or football match, listening to a TV show as a member of the studio crowd, or enjoying their film with theatrical sound."