The N Names Chambers VP of Development

The N, the nighttime network for teens, Tuesday named Essie Chambers VP of Development. The announcement was made by Amy Friedman, senior VP, development, and creative director, Nickelodeon Digital Television.

Chambers had served as executive director, development, for Noggin/The N and will now oversee day-to-day operations of development and new talent and diversity agendas for the network.

“[Essie’s] combination of creativity and diplomacy, coupled with her insight into what teens want, continues to put The N on the map,” said Friedman.

Chambers joined Noggin at the network’s inception in 1998, developing and overseeing production on series such as Noggin’s Oobi and The N’s Radio Free Roscoe and Out There; the award-winning documentary I Sit Where I Want: The Legacy of Brown V. Board; and the critically acclaimed miniseries Miracle’s Boys.

In 1996, Chambers developed and produced short films as a creative executive for Nickelodeon’s Creative Lab.

Previously, Chambers worked as a researcher for American Journal and a freelance writer for the The Philadelphia Inquirer. She earned a B.A. in English and Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University.

Programming on The N—an arm of MTV Networks— is currently available in 45 million households via cable, digital cable and satellite television every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET.