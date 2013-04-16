Murdoch's TV Spinoff to Be 21st Century Fox

Rupert Murdoch's new TV and film company splitting off from

News Corp. will be called 21st Century Fox.

"21st Century Fox is a name that draws upon the rich

creative heritage of our film studio, while also speaking to the innovation and

dynamism that define all of our global media and entertainment businesses and

will guide us into the future," Murdoch said in a statement.

Last year, NewsCorp. announced it would be dividing into two independent companies. One, called

News Corp., will own the publishing assets and businesses in Australia. The

other will own TV and movie studio businesses. Until now, it had been referred

to as Fox Group.

Murdoch, who acquired the 20th Century Fox movie studio and

built the Fox network, will serve as chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox.

Chase Carey, who will be president and chief operating officer

of 21st Century Fox, said: "Together, as 21st Century Fox, we will have the

global footprint and creative bench that give us a competitive edge across more

than 50 countries. We believe that the 21st Century Fox name captures the power

of our legacy as well as the vast opportunities for our consumers, businesses and

investors as we look forward."

21st Century Fox will own cable and broadcasting networks

and properties, including Fox, FX, FXX, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Business

Network, Fox Sports, Fox Sports Network, National Geographic Channels, Fox Pan

American Sports, MundoFox and STAR. It will also own the Twentieth Century Fox

Film studio, television production studios Twentieth Century Fox Television and

Shine Group. In addition, it will have pay-TV services in Europe and Asia.

The

separation of the two companies awaits approval from News Corp.'s board and

shareholders, as well as rulings from regulatory and tax officials.