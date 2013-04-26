Murdoch's Pay to Rise 15% After News Corp. Split

News Corp. said that if its proposed split into two companies

goes through, the target for Rupert Murdoch's total compensation will increase

by 15% to $28.3 million in fiscal 2014.

Murdoch will be paid $7.1 million in salary as CEO of the

new TV and movie company 21st Century Fox.

Murdoch will also be paid a salary of $1 million as

executive chairman of the new News Corp., which will own the company's

publishing assets and television businesses in Australia. His current salary is

$8.1 million, so essentially his salary will be unchanged.

The mogul will be eligible for bonuses and performance-based

long-term equity awards at both companies.

At

21st Century Fox, the target for his bonus has been reduced to $10.5

million from $12.5 million, and the long-term incentive targets have been raised

$5.7 million from $4 million. At the same time, he will be getting a bonus

targeted at $2 million from the new News Corp. and a long-term equity award

targeted at $2 million.