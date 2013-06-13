Murdoch's Divorce Not Expected to Affect Company

Rupert Murdoch's

move to divorce third wife Wendi Deng Murdoch is not expected to affect his

News Corp. media empire.

Murdoch filed papers

in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan that stated "the relationship between

the husband and wife has broken down irretrievably," according to the

Associated Press.

The 82-year-old

mogul controls the company through a 40% stake in voting shares owned by a

family trust. His four eldest children have equal voting rights to elect

trustees, giving them say over News Corp. after Murdoch's death.

Two adult sons and

one adult daughter, James, Lachlan and Elisabeth, have active roles in the

company.

Murdoch's children

with Wendi Deng Murdoch, Grace, 11, and Chloe, 9, have no voting stake in the

company, but they are beneficiaries of non-voting shares held in a trust,

according to the AP. Mrs. Murdoch also has non-voting shares.

The divorce filing

comes weeks before News Corp. is schedule to be split into two companies: 21st

Century Fox, which will own the TV and movie assets and News Corp., which will

hold the publishing businesses.

A News Corp. spokesman declined to comment.