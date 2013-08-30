Murdoch Pay Slips Before Company Split

Rupert Murdoch's pay for running his media conglomerate fell 4% last year.

Murdoch, as chairman and CEO received total compensation of $28.9 million in the fiscal year ended June 2013, down from $30 million in fiscal 2012. His base salary was unchanged at $8.1 million and he received stock worth $5.1 million and a bonus under the company's non-equity incentive plan of $12.5 million. The value of his pension and deferred compensation fell to $2.8 million from $7.6 million.

The pay was for running News Corp., which is now 21st Century Fox, after spinning off the company's publishing assets into a separate company called News Corp. Murdoch is also CEO of the new News Corp. News Corp. stock was up 46% in fiscal 2013.

In 2012, compensation for top News Corp. execs fell partly because the company was hurt by the phone hacking scandal that led to the closure of the British newspaper News of the World.

Chase Carey, deputy chairman, president and COO, saw his total compensation rise to $27 million in 2013 from $24.8 million in 2012. Carey's base salary was unchanged at $4.05 million, his stock award increased to $12.9 million from $8.8 million and his bonus rose to $10 million from $8.3 million.

James Murdoch, who serves as deputy chief operating officer and chairman and CEO, International, received total compensation of $17 million, up from $16.8 million. His salary was unchanged at $3 million, his stock awards rose to $7.7 million from $5.3 million, and his bonus rose to $6 million from $5 million.

David DeVoe, who retired as CFO, received total compensation of $12.4 million in 2013, including at $2.854 million base salary and a $5 million bonus.

21st Century Fox says the company's new CFO, John Nallen, signed an employment agreement running through 2016. He will receive a base salary of $2 million per year and that he is eligible to receive a bonus between $3 million and $6 million in 2014 and stock award of more than $3 million.

The figures come from filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.