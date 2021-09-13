Multicultural Perspectives: Branford Marsalis Tunes Up Emmy Nomination

Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry.

Our latest episode features Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated jazz musician Branford Marsalis who talks about his recent Emmy nomination for developing the original musical score for History’s documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, executive produced by Marco Williams. The multi-talented artist also talks about producing music for television, his various acting endeavors and his love for jazz and music.