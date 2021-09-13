Multicultural Perspectives: Branford Marsalis Tunes Up Emmy Nomination
By MCN Staff
R. Thomas Umstead talks to the Grammy-winning artist about his Emmy nomination for History’s ‘Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre’
Multicultural Perspectives is a new podcast extension of the original video series of the same name from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that shines a spotlight on executives and celebrities of color making significant and groundbreaking contributions to the entertainment industry.
Our latest episode features Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated jazz musician Branford Marsalis who talks about his recent Emmy nomination for developing the original musical score for History’s documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, executive produced by Marco Williams. The multi-talented artist also talks about producing music for television, his various acting endeavors and his love for jazz and music.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.