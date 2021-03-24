Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association Sets 'Sheroes In Media' Awards Event

The Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association will honor women in top positions at leading media organizations that uplift diverse voices as part of its inaugural Sheroes in Media Awards on March 31.

The MMCA virtual event, co-hosted by MSNBC anchors Alicia Menendez and Richard Lui, will honor women who promote and exemplify diverse media excellence, according to the media diversity advocacy organization.

Honorees include Julie Burton, Executive Director, Women’s Media Center; Heather Cohen, Board Chair, Alliance for Women in Media; Francine Compton, President, Native American Journalist Association; Michelle Lee, Chair Asian American Journalists Association; Nora Lopez, President, National Association of Hispanic Journalist; Lisa Matthews, President, National Press Club and Dorothy Tucker, President, National Association of Black Journalists.

“At this critical time in our country it is more important than ever to have greater diversity in who, what, where, when and how stories are told," MMCA president David Morgan said in a statement. "MMCA is beyond honored to launch this annual event by celebrating the powerful sheroes currently leading the organizations at the spear of the fight for media diversity while also building support for our ongoing effort to increase diverse media ownership."

