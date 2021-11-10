Multichannel News Announces Wonder Women of New York

Multichannel News has announced the newest Wonder Women of New York, to be honored at an in-person luncheon on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

They will be joined at the gala event by ABC News correspondent Martha Raddatz, who was previously announced as MCN’s Woman of Influence.

“These 15 women have accomplished much for their companies and blazed trails in both traditional media and new forms of entertainment and communication,” William Gannon, VP and global editor-in-chief of Multichannel News, said. “We are pleased to recognize their accomplishments and to help bring their colleagues together to celebrate them in the best way possible, in person.”

“Wonder Women is an important institution that, for more than 20 years, has highlighted the key roles women have played in the evolution of media,” Kent Gibbons, content director for Multichannel News, added. “This group in particular demonstrates the effectiveness of women leaders and their role in advancing diversity and inclusion in the industry and in the entertainment we all consume and enjoy.”

Here are the 2021 Wonder Women of New York, in alphabetical order with links to their biographies on the Wonder Women home page:

--Karen Bailey, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Starz.

--Tonya Cornileus, Vice President, Development, Inclusion and Wellness, ESPN.

--Katrina Cukaj, Lead of Ad Sales and Client Partnerships, WarnerMedia.

--Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO, GLAAD.

--Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Amazon Studios, Prime Video and IMDb.

--Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime.

--Kim Kelleher, President, Ad Sales and Partnerships, AMC Networks.

--Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared.

--Mina Lefevre, Head of Development and Programming at Facebook Watch, Facebook.

--Wonya Lucas, President and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks.

--Laura Molen, President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

--Roxanna Sherwood, Senior Executive Producer, Longform Content, ABC News.

--Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

--Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corp. & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

--Joella Wind, Group Vice President, Sales Operations, Spectrum Enterprise.

For more about Wonder Women, please visit mcnwonderwomen.com. Multichannel News, sister publication Broadcasting+Cable and streaming-TV site Next TV are part of Future plc. The Wonder Women of New York event is produced in partnership with the New York chapter of The WICT Network.