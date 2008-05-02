MTV to Turn Legally Blonde June 2
MTV set a June 2 premiere date for reality show Legally Blonde: The Search for the New Elle Woods.
Legally Blonde, which premieres at 10 p.m., will be an eight-episode look at the search for the replacement for Laura Bell Bundy in the lead role of the musical, which is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film.
NBC green-lit the show in January.
