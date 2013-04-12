MTV Stars Partner With Movie Awards Sponsors

Sunday's MTV Movie Awards -- and the run-up to it over the weekend -- will feature several of MTV stars participating in sponsors' commercials, according to a story my MediaPost.

In addition to running spots with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, Axe is also the exclusive sponsor of the "Best Hero" award, which is only accepting votes via Twitter and Instagram, according to the story. Also, as the official voting partner of the Music Awards, phone maker HTC will also have a strong presence on the show's voting pages, the report said.

The story cites a recent report from Forrester saying that almost 80% of marketers are interested in investing in branded content.