MTV Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ For 17th Season

Multi-Emmy Award-winning competition series RuPaul's Drag Race and several of its spinoff series from MTV and Paramount Plus have been renewed.

RuPaul's Drag Race will return to MTV for a 17th season along with the series’ after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, according to the network. RuPaul's Drag Race has won 29 Emmys since debuting in 2009 and has garnered an additional eight 2024 Emmy nominations.

Paramount Plus has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for a 10th season along with its after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The renewal announcements come as another RuPaul Drag Race spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, debuts on Paramount Plus Friday (August 16).