MTV Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ For 17th Season
Series spinoffs 'RuPaul Drag Race: Untucked,' 'RuPaul Drag Race All Stars,' and 'RuPaul Drag Race All Stars Untucked' also garner renewals
Multi-Emmy Award-winning competition series RuPaul's Drag Race and several of its spinoff series from MTV and Paramount Plus have been renewed.
RuPaul's Drag Race will return to MTV for a 17th season along with the series’ after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, according to the network. RuPaul's Drag Race has won 29 Emmys since debuting in 2009 and has garnered an additional eight 2024 Emmy nominations.
Also Read: FX Series ‘The Bear,’ ‘Shōgun’ Dominate Emmy Nominations
Paramount Plus has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for a 10th season along with its after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
The renewal announcements come as another RuPaul Drag Race spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, debuts on Paramount Plus Friday (August 16).
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.