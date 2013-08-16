MTV Renews ‘Real World' for 29th Season
MTV has renewed its long-running reality franchise The Real World for a 29th
season to premiere in 2014, a network spokesperson confirmed.
The next season will take place in San Francisco, where the
series also filmed its third season. Its June finale for the most recent season
in Portland averaged 1.05 million total viewers.
Real World first
debuted on MTV in 1992. The series is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions.
