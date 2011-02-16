MTV Promotes VMA Exec Producer English

MTV promoted Garrett English to senior VP, executive in charge of music production.

English, who had been VP of production, executive in charge, MTV music, specials and events since 2004, will continue to serve as lead production executive for all of the network's tent pole on-air programs, initiatives and special events. He also continues as an executive producer of the MTV Movie Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and the new MTV awards show for digital music and social media.

"With his unparalleled experience and expertise in bringing MTV's world class events to life, we are excited to have Garrett move into this expanded role for the company," Richard Gay, executive VP of strategy and operations at MTV. "He will continue to be instrumental in helping to lead the charge and raising the bar for our domestic and international tent pole events."

English reports to Gay.

Before joining MTV in 1995, English was a municipal bond broker on Wall Street.