MTV Gives the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through May 9.

On the strength of 139.2 million TV ad impressions, MTV’s spot for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards tops our chart. CBS serves up some social media endorsements (e.g., “My favorite new show”) of its horror-crime drama Clarice in second place, while ABC promotes the “Summer Rise & Shine Tour” on Good Morning America in third.

Meanwhile, Hallmark Channel takes fourth place to hype the new season of fantasy comedy-drama Good Witch, and Univision grabs fifth for Latin Grammy Celebra: Ellas y su música, a special celebrating women in music.

Notably, Univision’s spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (111), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 139,215,816

Interruption Rate: 3.10%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $672,219

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $9,112

2) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 138,869,917

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $856,051

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Good Morning America, ABC

Impressions: 134,693,820

Interruption Rate: 1.50%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $557,058

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Good Witch, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 133,905,203

Interruption Rate: 7.29%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $784,287

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $11,026

Impressions: 129,683,958

Interruption Rate: 1.41%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $964,543

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $69,349

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).