MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Drops Another F-Bomb

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough is drawing attention once again for dropping an F-bomb on MSNBC (Thursday, Jan. 7).

Commenting on the difference between how those storming the Capitol Wednesday in order to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden as the next President were treated by law enforcement -- Capitol Hill police, D.C. police, National Guard -- versus the way sometimes destructive protesters were treated last summer over the shooting of an unarmed black man, an exercised Scarborough, a former member of Congress, said, incredulously that with Trump supporters "you open the f-ing doors for them and let them breach the people's house."

Scarborough also called for the arrest, "today," of Trump, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. on charges of inciting insurrection, "or we are no longer a nation of laws."

MSNBC edited the F-bomb out of the web version of Scarborough's show.

In a public statement, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said his department would make sure that those responsible for storming the Capitol would be charged, including as soon as today (Jan. 7).

“Yesterday, our Nation watched in disbelief as a mob breached the Capitol Building and required federal and local law enforcement to help restore order," he said in statement sent to Multichannel News.

"The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law. Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted. Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.”

Fifteen federal criminal cases were being pursued at press time related to the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd and will be filed by day's end, according to the Justice Department. Those include weapons and theft charges--there was a large amount of pilfering, said Justice. Documents and electronic items were among the things stolen from legislators' offices, said DOJ, and there could be national security damage.

DOJ also said there was also a man in the vicinity of the Capitol with a semiautomatic weapon and 11 Molotov cocktails "ready to go."

DOJ is also combing social media to identify others involved in the Capitol attack to "bring to justice."

Two real IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were discovered and they are under active investigation as to who planted them.

Scarborough also took some grief for dropping an F-bomb back in 2008, though he was actually talking about how another president, Barack Obama, was not someone who went around "screaming f-you [Scarborough did not abbreviate the term] at the top of their lungs." After that incident, the network placed a time delay on the Scarborough show.