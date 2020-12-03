MSNBC Taps Jonathan Capehart, Tiffany Cross to Host Weekend Shows

MSNBC will launch two new weekend news shows hosted by Tiffany Cross and Jonathan Capehart, the network said Thursday.

The shows will effectively replace the void left by AM Joy after host Joy Reid moved to primetime to host a new show this past summer. Cross -- a former BET on-air correspondent and 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics -- will take over the Saturday 10 am to noon shift beginning Dec. 12, while Washington Post columnist Capehart will host his show during the same time period on Sundays starting Dec. 13.

Capehart and Cross have served as fill-in hosts for AM Joy since July.

“Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin in a statement.