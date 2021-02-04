MSNBC Anchor Jonathan Capehart Keynotes NATPE Event on Black Television

Jonathan Capehart, host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC, will deliver a keynote on the business of Black television as part of NATPE Virtual: Segregation, Segmentation and Storytelling. It happens Feb. 16.

Capehart hosts The Sunday Show Sundays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

Others slated to speak include Monique Nelson, chairperson and CEO of multicultural ad agency UWG; Mona Scott Young, CEO of Monami Productions; Brett Dismuke, president of streaming service All Black, and Detavio Samuel, COO of Revolt TV.

Carlos Greer, entertainment reporter from the New York Post’s Page Six, will host the event.

“The virtual event will feature a series of discussions that each take a bold approach toward advancing the conversation around the impact of segregation practices on the evolution of the Black TV business, the importance of Black audience segments to advertisers, and the significant role of the Black voice in television content,” said NATPE.

NATPE is a global content association and professional membership organization.

“NATPE’s mission is to advance the conversation in the evolution of content and to embrace, engage and educate global audiences,” said NATPE president and CEO JP Bommel. “In that respect NATPE is gathering outstanding leaders to have important discussions that celebrate Black voices in television. We are also coming together to discuss the business of Black TV during Black History Month.”

NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports takes place March 23 and NATPE Virtual: News happens April 7.