‘Ms. Marvel’ Takes Flight, ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Hits Peacock: What’s Premiering This Week (June 6-12)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Disney Plus’s launch of its latest Marvel Studio series along with Peacock's reimagining of a former Showtime LGBTQ-themed drama show lead the list of shows premiering during the second week of June.
Disney Plus on June 8 will debut Ms. Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani as a Muslim American and avid superhero fan who discovers she has superpowers of her own, according to the streaming service. Ms. Marvel is the seventh Marvel Studios-produced series to debut on Disney Plus, following WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight and What If …
Peacock on June 9 will debut Queer as Folk, a reboot of the iconic British and Showtime series. The series follows a group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy, according to the streaming service. Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis appear as guest stars in the series.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of June 6 to June 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
June 6 – Irma Vep (dramedy) – HBO
June 7 – All Rise (returning series) – OWN
June 8 – Hustle (movie) – Netflix
June 8 – The Janes (documentary) – HBO
June 10 – For All Mankind (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
June 10 – Fairfax (returning series) – Prime Video
June 10 – First Kill (drama) – Netflix
June 12 – Becoming Elizabeth (drama) – Starz
June 12 -- Dark Winds (drama) -- AMC
June 12 – Evil (returning series) – Paramount Plus
June 12 – The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America (documentary) – History
