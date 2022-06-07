‘Ms. Marvel’ Takes Flight, ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Hits Peacock: What’s Premiering This Week (June 6-12)

Disney Plus’s launch of its latest Marvel Studio series along with Peacock's reimagining of a former Showtime LGBTQ-themed drama show lead the list of shows premiering during the second week of June.

Disney Plus on June 8 will debut Ms. Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani as a Muslim American and avid superhero fan who discovers she has superpowers of her own, according to the streaming service. Ms. Marvel is the seventh Marvel Studios-produced series to debut on Disney Plus, following WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight and What If …

Also: Programmers Rev Up Female Superpower

Peacock on June 9 will debut Queer as Folk, a reboot of the iconic British and Showtime series. The series follows a group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy, according to the streaming service. Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis appear as guest stars in the series.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of June 6 to June 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 6 – Irma Vep (dramedy) – HBO

June 7 – All Rise (returning series) – OWN

June 8 – Hustle (movie) – Netflix

June 8 – The Janes (documentary) – HBO

June 10 – For All Mankind (returning series) – Apple TV Plus

June 10 – Fairfax (returning series) – Prime Video

June 10 – First Kill (drama) – Netflix

June 12 – Becoming Elizabeth (drama) – Starz

June 12 -- Dark Winds (drama) -- AMC

June 12 – Evil (returning series) – Paramount Plus

June 12 – The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America (documentary) – History