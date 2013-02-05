Moving Beyond Soap Operas to Reach Women

Even before joining NBCUniversal as executive VP of client

solutions, Alison Tarrant had developed an expertise at reaching young women.

Tarrant talks to B&C business editor Jon Lafayette about the

evolution of what women want, from a media perspective. An edited transcript

follows.



Tell me about how young women's media habits are

different from the more traditional picture of housewives watching soap operas?





I think the perception of what types of programming resonate with women has

changed. If you look at the traditional soap opera, that's almost a

stereotypical genre of programming. Women are consuming content in every

possible genre and in all mediums, so marketing to women is actually a lot more

complicated than it used to be.



Is there a way of saying there's a best way to get

young women's attention?



If I look at some of the tools we're getting requests about more and more

consistently, it's in the social and digital space. That is an opportunity for

advertisers to become a part of a meaningful conversation with consumers in a

space that has a lot of credibility with that audience and they can get a lot

of traction there.



With social media, the question is, can a company like

NBC monetize the conversations created that way?



I don't think there's a cookie cutter way in which we monetize it. If we can

find an organic way for an advertiser to be a part of the conversation, then

the audience is more likely to be receptive and it's a great opportunity for

the advertisers to connect with that passionate audience.



How big is the gap between what engages young men and

young women? Are they becoming more alike or more different?



As I look at what we're doing with young men, I would think that digital and

social are very important. But the tactics you would use to create custom

content and a more meaningful relationship would be slightly different. Women

look at social and digital for sharing more, and so we're developing content

opportunities for sharing. Men look at it more as entertaining or informative,

and so it is slightly different how we would connect with men in that space

versus women.



How is digital affecting viewing patterns? Are men and

women watching together more, or are they watching more separately because they

have more opportunities to watch what they want?



I think it depends on the genre and the network. I think there's some great

stories where you see a lot of co-viewing. One of the areas I've been spending

a lot of time focusing on since I've been here is with Modern Family,

which is rolling out on USA, and which is a huge opportunity for us from a

custom partnership perspective. There's a tremendous amount of co-viewing

that's happening with that franchise. We will be looking at that dual audience

in creative ways to create opportunities for advertisers.



Are there different product categories trying to

reach women now compared to the old days when it was all laundry soap and hair

color?



It's all the big spenders and advertisers. When I look over the course of last

year, technology companies are focusing on women just as much as they are on

men. There are the usual suspects of retail and packaged goods that are looking

for that audience, but autos are still looking at women from a consumer

standpoint. I don't think the lines are as clearly drawn as they once were in a

straight female-vs.-male audience. Depending on the brand there are

opportunities. Even video games: There are products in the video game category

that are very much interested in reaching women.