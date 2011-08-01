Moseley's History at History

Award winning cable TV promotion executive Chris Moseley has left the History channel and has taken a new job at the Madison Square Garden Co.

Moseley, who joined History as senior VP for marketing in 2007, started her new job on Monday, according to an MSG spokesman, who said a release about Moseley's new duties was being prepared.

At History, Moselely helped create the "History Made Every Day" campaign that help the network as it catapulted to the top of the Nielsen rankings.

Previously, she had been chief marketing officer and executive VP worldwide marketing and brand strategies for Hallmark Channels. There she was part of the team that launched the U.S. Hallmark Channel.

Before that she was senior VP, marketing for Discovery Communications.