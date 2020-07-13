More ‘Hanna’ Coming to Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered a third season of action series Hanna. Season two debuted July 3. David Farr writes and executive produces the show, and directed two episodes of the current season.

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.”

Hanna follows the journey of a young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Hanna is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” said Farr. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act.”

Tom Coan will executive produce for NBCUniversal International Studios. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will exec produce season three, alongside Scott Nemes.

