Moonves Calls TWC 'Dishonest,' 'Grandstanding'

CBS CEO Les Moonves, responding to an offer to return CBS'stations to cable, accused the MSO of being

"dishonest" and "grandstanding."

In terms that suggested the battle was growing increasingly

personal, Moonves said CBS has reviewed the letter Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn

Britt sent Aug. 5, and "we have concluded that there is not a sincere

or helpful proposal in it. It is, rather, a well-wrought distraction."

Britt's letter offered to end the blackout of CBS stations

and cable networks if CBS agreed to recently-negotiated economic terms that did

not include digital rights, or to an a la carte plan that would allow

subscribers who want CBS to pay a fee to the broadcasters.

Moonves called Time Warner Cable's description of its offer

to air under the new economics the most "egregious" part of the letter. "As I

am sure you know, we have no 'new economics' that are not intimately tied to new

'terms and conditions.' Those terms and conditions, better known as rights,

were established in 2008. That was before the introduction of the iPad. Netflix

was still doing little but mailing out DVDs. Amazon was known simply for

selling books. This doesn't even begin to account for the new entrants now

coming up the ramp who are interested in paying a fair price for the most

desirable programming." Moonves said. "What you are asking for, pure and

simple, is either to gain the right to deliver content for free that others are

paying for, or to inhibit CBS from licensing content to existing online

competitors and new companies that are now emerging. I can understand why you

might want to preserve your dominance in that venue, but bullying us into

becoming your accomplice in that effort doesn't seem fair."

Moonves also dismissed Britt's a la carte proposal, attacking

the cable operator for not being willing to go a la carte with its own sports

channels.

"Anyone familiar with the entertainment business knows that

this is an empty gesture. The economics and structure of the cable industry

have created a certain way that content is distributed and compensated. We both

know that a true a la carte universe is not one that Time Warner

Cable welcomes," he said.

"In fact, if you thought it was a good idea, why aren't you

offering your new, multi-billion-dollar Lakers and Dodgers channels to your

subscribers in Los Angeles on an a

la carte basis? Instead, your subscribers in Los

Angeles are already being charged in the neighborhood

of $4.00 for the Lakers and likely more than that for the Dodgers - both of

which you have pulled off broadcast television entirely. These charges are

added to the cost of your customers' basic monthly bill whether they want them

or not," he said. "At the same time, you find it impossible to pay far, far

less than that for the network that brings your viewers the NFL, the PGA

Championship, the Masters, the NCAA Basketball tournament, SEC

Football, plus 60 Minutes, NCIS, The Big Bang Theory, Under

the Dome, David Letterman, the Grammys, and so much more.

"I was surprised to get your letter yesterday,

particularly since I hadn't spoken to you in more than a week. Come to think of

it, you haven't reached out to me personally, as I have to you on more than one

occasion, even once during this entire matter, so your communication was both

unexpected and welcome. The fact that you released it simultaneously to the

media, however, dampened my enthusiasm somewhat. It made me suspect that the document

was not, as I hoped, a sincere offer but rather a public relations gesture of

some kind. Sadly, my suspicions were more than justified. I was also surprised

and disappointed when your incoming CEO, when asked by CNBC

whether we had responded to your lengthy letter, said, 'I am not aware of CBS

having made a counterproposal or responded to our proposal in any way.' I found

this rather dishonest. After all, we had received your communication along with

the press not five minutes before airtime, as he surely must have known."

In response to Moonves' letter, Time Warner Cable said "We're disappointed that they've offered no solutions, we've offered two. Our offer was sincere and they still haven't addressed the blocking of CBS.com."

Here is the full content of Moonves' letter:



Dear Glenn:

Nevertheless,

I welcome this opportunity to respond to your "offer," and to run down some

other specious arguments you have made that require clarification and

correction.

Rather than engaging

in public posturing that achieves nothing but confusion and doesn't move us one

bit closer to our mutual goal, please return to the negotiating table and talk

about the real issues that separate us. We will be there waiting and hopeful.

Sincerely,

Leslie

Moonves

President and Chief Executive Officer