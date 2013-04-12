Moonves 2012 Pay as CBS CEO Down From 2011 to $62.2M

CBS CEO Les Moonves' total compensation dropped to $62.2

million in 2012. Though that's down from $69.9 million in 2011, he remains one

of the highest paid executives in the media business.

Moonves' base salary rose slightly to $3.513 million, but

his option awards rose to $27.3 million from $16.3 million.

Compensation

for Sumner Redstone, the executive chairman of CBS and controlling shareholder,

rose to $31.3 million from $20.2 million in 2011. The value of Redstone's

pension and non-qualified deferred compensation rose to $13.9 million from

$18,428 in 2011.