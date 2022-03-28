‘Moon Knight’ Lights Up Disney Plus: What’s Premiering This Week (March 28-April 3)

Disney Plus this week debuts yet another Marvel Studios-produced action series, leading all new show premieres as the calendar rolls into April.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight debuts March 30 and stars Oscar Issac as Steven Grant, a gift shop employee who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. The series is the sixth Marvel Studios-produced series, following WandaVision, Hawkeye, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If … and Loki.

Among the new shows premiering on April Fools Day are Prime Video’s action dramedy series The Outlaws, and Apple TV Plus’s British-based spy drama Slow Horses.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 28 to April 3 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 28 – Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o (documentary) – Smithsonian Channel

March 29 – The Girl From Plainville (drama) – Hulu

March 29 –How to Survive a Pandemic (documentary) – HBO

March 31 – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (comedy) – Paramount Plus

March 31 – Julia (comedy) – HBO Max

March 31 – Moonshot (sci-fi movie) – HBO Max

April 1 – Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood (animation) – Netflix

April 1 – Better Nate Than Ever (musical movie) – Disney Plus

April 1 – The Bubble (comedy) – Netflix

April 2 – Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (drama) – Lifetime