Montes Promoted to President of dataxu TotalTV Business

Marketing and media software provider dataxu said it named Ed Montes as president and general manager of its TotalTV business.

Montes had been president of solutions and chief revenue officer at dataxu.

TotalTV is dataxu’s converged TV package which enables audience-based planning, targeting buying and measurement across connected TV, linear and addressable TV.

Dataxu said that since launching TotaTV, converged TV revenue is up 250% and that the majority of the company’s revenue now comes from TotalTV.

In his new role, Montes will report to CEO Mike Baker.

“We’re doubling down on our tremendous success with TotalTV by increasing our investment in the business and organizing our leadership and operations around the solution to go further and faster,” said Baker. “In recognition of his significant contributions and our confidence in his ability to drive it even more rapidly forward, Ed Montes is being promoted into an expanded leadership role.”

In his new role, Montes oversees all TotalTV sales, marketing and product management.

“Advertising supported TV on demand is the fastest growing segment of the global media market over the next five years, and our unmatched ability to plan and measure converged TV with OneView, our cross-device data management, is the lynchpin to our success -- as it solves a big problem for advertisers and media companies,” Montes said.

During the second quarter, Baker and Montes will participate in a dataxu investor day and a roadshow to update customers, investors and analysts with updates on the company’s business.