For Monday Night,Change Is the Only Constant

Monday Night is traditionally a mighty tough programming challenge for the

broadcast networks each season, as they face heavy competition from ESPN’s Monday Night Football, which averages

more than 13 million viewers per week.

Given all the pressure, it’s no surprise that

there’s been a real jockeying for position

among the Big Four broadcasters. NBC,

which pulled a worst-to-first turnaround on

Mondays over the last couple of years, has

a different challenger in its rearview: Fox,

which has passed CBS in the important

18-49 demo race. CBS’ once-bulletproof lineup is now

surprisingly vulnerable, and ABC remains fourth.

Fox’s Monday success this fall can be tied to the

boost it’s getting from rookie drama Sleepy Hollow,

which is performing much better than last year’s flatlined

The Mob Doctor. Mob Doctor averaged just

above a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and roughly 4 million

total viewers last fall, compared to Sleepy Hollow’s 2.9

rating with a little more than 8 million total viewers.

Sleepy Hollow represents another triumph for Fox

with limited-order drama series, following last season’s

midseason entrant The Following, which itself

averaged a 2.9 demo rating and 7.9 million total

viewers in the same Monday time slot.

On Nov. 18, Fox will premiere the new J.J. Abrams

drama, Almost Human, about futuristic cops who

partner with lifelike robots, in place of Bones, which

has drawn a solid 2.1 demo rating at 8 p.m. Almost

Human’s Monday time slot debut follows its season

premiere on Nov. 17.

“I think that is a show that could work really well

with Sleepy Hollow,” Brad Adgate, Horizon Media

research director, says of Almost Human.

While tapping into shorter, serialized fare has

worked for Fox, CBS has seen mixed results

on Mondays thus far. The network

had success with its summer run of Under

the Dome, which averaged a 2.7 rating and

10.4 million total viewers on Mondays.

The show, which has a unique windowing

agreement with Amazon, was renewed for

next summer. On the other hand, CBS’ fall

serialized drama Hostages, which ends its

15-episode season in early January, has not been the

same draw, averaging a 1.3 rating—less than half the

demo rating of the summer series—and almost 5.4

million total viewers at 10 p.m. Hostages does, however,

gain almost a full ratings point and 2.85 million

total viewers after seven days of DVR playback, according

to the latest data from Nielsen.

When Hostages finishes in January, CBS will replace

it with Intelligence, another short-order serialized drama

that should perform better since it won’t have to

play against football or, at the start, NBC’s The Voice—

which will be on hiatus then. CBS last week moved

up the cyber drama’s premiere by seven weeks. Intelligence

will now debut out of NCIS on Jan. 7 before

moving to its regular time slot the following week. As

a result, “There’s going be a little bit more of a viewing

pie that [Intelligence] can tap into,” Adgate says.

However, Hostages and its lackluster ratings aren’t

the only cause of CBS’ fall to third on Mondays—a

night it won consistently just a few years ago. Over

the last few years, CBS has shifted some of that night’s

best performers, moving The Big Bang Theory and

Two and Half Men to Thursday, which has strengthened

that night while leaving Mondays vulnerable.

The network has already shuffled its lineup by canceling

We Are Men after two low-rated episodes and

moving 2 Broke Girls into the 8:30 p.m. slot, handing

veteran Mike & Molly the anchor slot at 9 p.m. That

was done in the hope that 2 Broke Girls and Mike &

Molly would better hold the strong lead from How I

Met Your Mother and pump ratings life into freshman

comedy Mom and the aforementioned Hostages. So

far, that hasn’t happened.

NBC’s Voice of Reason



NBC’s Monday fortunes improved with the April

2011 premiere of The Voice. The singing competition

series has not only performed exceptionally well, but

it has also provided the network with something it had

been sorely lacking: A launch pad for new shows.

This fall’s The Blacklist became the third consecutive

drama to draw solid numbers leading out of The

Voice, following Revolution and Smash. It remains

to be seen how well Blacklist might eventually perform

flying solo.

“The issue is that once these shows lose The Voice

as a lead-in, they have had difficulty standing on their

own,” says Adgate, who argued that unlike the previous

two dramas, Blacklist has better staying power.

Blacklist’s success translates to delayed viewing

as well, with the James Spader vehicle pulling in record

live-plus-three-days numbers. The Nov. 4 episode

gained more than 5 million total viewers—TV’s

biggest-ever increase in delayed numbers—and almost

two full ratings points with adults 18-49.

Meanwhile, as the other networks have tinkered

with their Monday lineups, ABC has largely remained

the same, occupied by Dancing With the Stars and Castle;

among the Big Four networks, ABC has shown the

least change in its Monday ratings from last year.

The CW has also been largely steady on Mondays

from last fall, despite featuring a completely new lineup

with Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast.