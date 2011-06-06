'Modern Family'Leads Critics Choice Nominations
Modern Family led the list of nominees for the inaugural
Critics Choice Television Awards announced Monday. The ABC comedy received six
nods including Best Comedy Series and supporting actor/actress nominations for
cast members Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen and Sofia
Vergara.
ABC also topped the
broadcast networks with 16 nominations total, while NBC followed with 12. AMC
and FX led the cablers with nine nods apiece.
Competing for best
comedy alongside Modern Family (which
won the Emmy last year) are ABC's The
Middle, CBS' The Big Bang Theory,
Fox's Glee, FX's Archer and Louie and four
NBC series: Community, The Office, Parks & Recreation and The
Office.
In drama, cable
networks led the nominations for best series including several first-year shows
in HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones and AMC's The Killing and The Walking Dead. They will vie with three-time Emmy category
winner AMC's Mad Men, Showtime's Dexter, DirecTV's Friday Night Lights, FX's Justified
and two broadcast dramas, Fox's Fringe
and CBS' The Good Wife.
The Broadcast
Television Journalists Association awards the CCTAs. The awards ceremony will
take place on June 20 at a luncheon ceremony emceed by So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley. The event will be
streamed live on VH1.com and rebroadcast on ReelzChannel starting June 22.
A full list of
nominees is below:
Best Drama Series
Boardwalk Empire (HBO)
Dexter (Showtime)
Friday Night Lights (DirecTV)
Fringe (Fox)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Wife (CBS)
Justified (FX)
The Killing (AMC)
Mad Men (AMC)
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)
Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights)
Michael C. Hall (Dexter)
Jon Hamm (Mad Men)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Timothy Olyphant (Justified)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights)
Mireille Enos (The Killing)
Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)
Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)
Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy)
Anna Torv (Fringe)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alan Cumming (The Good Wife)
Walton Goggins (Justified)
Shawn Hatosy (Southland)
John Noble (Fringe)
Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire)
John Slattery (Mad Men)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Michelle Forbes (The Killing)
Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)
Margo Martindale (Justified)
Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire)
Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife)
Chloë Sevigny (Big Love)
Best Reality Series
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)
Hoarders (A&E)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
(Bravo)
Sister Wives (TLC)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
Best Reality Series - Competition
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Idol (Fox)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Logo)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Best Reality Show Host
Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars)
Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance)
Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home
Edition)
Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Best Talk Show
Chelsea Lately (E!)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner
Bros.)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Oprah Winfrey Show (Harpo)
Best Comedy Series
Archer (FX)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Community (NBC)
Glee (Fox)
Louie (FX)
The Middle (ABC)
Modern Family (ABC)
The Office (NBC)
Parks and Recreation (NBC)
30 Rock (NBC)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (30 Rock)
Steve Carell (The Office)
Louis C.K. (Louie)
Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in
Philadelphia)
Joel McHale (Community)
Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Courteney Cox (Cougar Town)
Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie)
Tina Fey (30 Rock)
Patricia Heaton (The Middle)
Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope)
Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your
Mother)
Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation)
Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)
Danny Pudi (Community)
Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Julie Bowen (Modern Family)
Jane Krakowski (30 Rock)
Jane Lynch (Glee)
Busy Philipps (Cougar Town)
Eden Sher (The Middle)
Sofía Vergara (Modern Family)
