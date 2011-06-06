'Modern Family'Leads Critics Choice Nominations

Modern Family led the list of nominees for the inaugural

Critics Choice Television Awards announced Monday. The ABC comedy received six

nods including Best Comedy Series and supporting actor/actress nominations for

cast members Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen and Sofia

Vergara.

ABC also topped the

broadcast networks with 16 nominations total, while NBC followed with 12. AMC

and FX led the cablers with nine nods apiece.

Competing for best

comedy alongside Modern Family (which

won the Emmy last year) are ABC's The

Middle, CBS' The Big Bang Theory,

Fox's Glee, FX's Archer and Louie and four

NBC series: Community, The Office, Parks & Recreation and The

Office.

In drama, cable

networks led the nominations for best series including several first-year shows

in HBO's Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones and AMC's The Killing and The Walking Dead. They will vie with three-time Emmy category

winner AMC's Mad Men, Showtime's Dexter, DirecTV's Friday Night Lights, FX's Justified

and two broadcast dramas, Fox's Fringe

and CBS' The Good Wife.

The Broadcast

Television Journalists Association awards the CCTAs. The awards ceremony will

take place on June 20 at a luncheon ceremony emceed by So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley. The event will be

streamed live on VH1.com and rebroadcast on ReelzChannel starting June 22.

A full list of

nominees is below:

Best Drama Series

Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Dexter (Showtime)

Friday Night Lights (DirecTV)

Fringe (Fox)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Justified (FX)

The Killing (AMC)

Mad Men (AMC)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire)

Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights)

Michael C. Hall (Dexter)

Jon Hamm (Mad Men)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Timothy Olyphant (Justified)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights)

Mireille Enos (The Killing)

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)

Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy)

Anna Torv (Fringe)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alan Cumming (The Good Wife)

Walton Goggins (Justified)

Shawn Hatosy (Southland)

John Noble (Fringe)

Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire)

John Slattery (Mad Men)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Michelle Forbes (The Killing)

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)

Margo Martindale (Justified)

Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire)

Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife)

Chloë Sevigny (Big Love)

Best Reality Series

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC)

Hoarders (A&E)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

(Bravo)

Sister Wives (TLC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Best Reality Series - Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Idol (Fox)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Logo)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Best Reality Show Host

Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars)

Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance)

Ty Pennington (Extreme Makeover: Home

Edition)

Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Best Talk Show

Chelsea Lately (E!)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner

Bros.)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Oprah Winfrey Show (Harpo)

Best Comedy Series

Archer (FX)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Community (NBC)

Glee (Fox)

Louie (FX)

The Middle (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC)

The Office (NBC)

Parks and Recreation (NBC)

30 Rock (NBC)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (30 Rock)

Steve Carell (The Office)

Louis C.K. (Louie)

Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia)

Joel McHale (Community)

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Courteney Cox (Cougar Town)

Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie)

Tina Fey (30 Rock)

Patricia Heaton (The Middle)

Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope)

Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your

Mother)

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation)

Ed O'Neill (Modern Family)

Danny Pudi (Community)

Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Julie Bowen (Modern Family)

Jane Krakowski (30 Rock)

Jane Lynch (Glee)

Busy Philipps (Cougar Town)

Eden Sher (The Middle)

Sofía Vergara (Modern Family)