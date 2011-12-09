Mo Rocca Named Correspondent for 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Former Daily Show

correspondent Mo Rocca has been named correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, CBS News announced Friday.

Rocca has been a contributor to the weekend newscast since

2006, and in his new role will continue his satirical news reports and

commentary for Sunday Morning as well

as contribute to other CBS News broadcasts.

"His title is correspondent, but we see Mo, as we see all

our Sunday Morning contributors, as a 'columnist,' bringing his own unique -- and it is unique -- perspective to

everything he does," said Sunday Morning executive producer Rand Morrison.

Rocca is also a panelist on NPR's weekly quiz show, "Wait,

Wait... Don't Tell Me!," and the host of Food(ography)

on the Cooking Channel. In addition to his four seasons on The Daily Show, he also spent four seasons as a correspondent for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.