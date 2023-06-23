MLB London Series, USFL Playoffs: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 24-25)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The list of live televised sports events airing this weekend stars on the diamond with Major League Baseball's England-based series.
Fox and ESPN will televise the weekend MLB London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, with Fox airing the Saturday afternoon game and ESPN televising the Sunday morning contest. It's the league's first baseball series in London since 2019.
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On the pro football field, NBC will kickoff the USFL Playoffs with a Saturday primetime telecast of USFL North Division playoff game between the Michigan Panthers and the Pittsburgh Maulers. On Sunday, Fox will air the South Division matchup between the New Orleans Breakers and the defending champion Birmingham Stallions.
On the links, CBS will televise weekend coverage of the Travelers Championship PGA Tour event while NBC will televise final round coverage of the Women’s PGA Championship.
In the boxing ring, Showtime on Saturday will air the middleweight title fight between champion Carlos Adames and Julian Williams. In the octagon, ABC will televise a UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event bout between featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.
On the basketball court, ABC will air a Sunday WNBA doubleheader tilt featuring the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty game as well as the Dallas Wings versus the Los Angeles Sparks contest.
On the racetrack, NBC on Sunday will air the NASCAR Cup Ally 400 auto race. On Saturday, NBC will televise the NYC Grand Prix track and field event.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
