‘Miles From Tomorrowland’ Renewed by Disney Junior

Disney Junior has order a second season of the animated series Miles from Tomorrowland.

Among preschool networks, the series drew the most total viewers, kids 2 to 5 years old and boys 2 to 5, according to the network.

The series aims to incorporate facts about science and space into its stories.

"We work with many experts in the space, science and technology fields – NASA astronauts, space architects and futurists, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientists and Google engineers – and all of them have talked with us about their own early experiences as children that sparked their curiosity about space and the possibilities for the future. We hope that Miles from Tomorrowland will continue to provide that inspiration for today’s generation of young children,” Nancy Kanter, executive VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Jr. Worldwide, said in a statement.

Miles from Tomorrowland has also spawned books, costumes, dolls and toys for Disney. More toys, home décor items and apparel will be available this summer, the company says.